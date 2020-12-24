CelebritiesEntertainment

Bbnaija: Tacha recieves N6M, bike and delivery van as birthday Gifts from her fans

Less than a minute

Former housemate of the Big brother nails season four Symply Tacha has been left mouth agape with surprise after her fan, the titan’s gifts her 6 million naira, a delivery van, and a bike as a birthday gift.

Tacha has built a strong fan base after she was disqualified from the big brother house. The Titans have been a strong family since then.

Yesterday, 23rd December Tacha celebrated her birthday and she  received mammoth gifts from her fans.

A video of the moment she received the gift was shared on Twitter by a fan, watch the video below:

 

