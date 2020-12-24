Bbnaija: Tacha recieves N6M, bike and delivery van as birthday Gifts from her fans

Former housemate of the Big brother nails season four Symply Tacha has been left mouth agape with surprise after her fan, the titan’s gifts her 6 million naira, a delivery van, and a bike as a birthday gift.

Tacha has built a strong fan base after she was disqualified from the big brother house. The Titans have been a strong family since then.

Yesterday, 23rd December Tacha celebrated her birthday and she received mammoth gifts from her fans.

A video of the moment she received the gift was shared on Twitter by a fan, watch the video below: