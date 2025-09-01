BBNaija Season 10: Sultana Reveals She Was Married Off at 15, Opens Up About Motherhood

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Sultana, has shared a deeply personal story about her early life, revealing that she was married off at just 15 years old and is now a mother of two girls.

The emotional disclosure came during a heart-to-heart conversation with fellow housemate Jason Jae in the garden area on Sunday night’s live show.

“I was married off really young as a child,” Sultana said. Jason Jae responded: “Oh wow, how old were you?” Sultana replied: “I was about 15.” “Wow,” Jason Jae reacted in surprise. “Was it something I wanted? No, but it happened and the thing is my stubbornness got me out of it. I was already growing and because I like piercings, tattoos, I haven’t even gotten the kind of tattoo I want because I dey think of my mama,” she added.

Sultana’s revelation has sparked strong reactions among viewers, with many praising her courage for sharing such a vulnerable part of her past on national television.

The reality star’s story highlights the continuing issue of child marriage in parts of Nigeria and may inspire conversations on girls’ education, women’s rights, and empowerment.





BBNaija Season 10, themed “Ten Over Ten,” continues with 26 housemates vying for the N150 million grand prize.