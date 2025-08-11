Celebrities

BBNaija Season 10 Housemate Sabrina Leaves Show Over Medical Concerns

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
2 Min Read
Sabrina
Sabrina

Sabrina, a 32-year-old housemate in the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 – Ten Over Ten, has exited the reality TV show due to medical reasons.

The announcement came on Monday after Sabrina, who had been unwell for some time, informed her fellow housemates of her decision to step away from the competition to focus on receiving proper medical care.

In an official statement posted on the show’s X page, the organisers confirmed her departure, stating that the decision followed consultations with Big Brother and the on-site medical team.

“Sabrina, one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija Ten Over Ten season, has been exited from the House on medical grounds,” the statement read.
“Prior to this, she had a consultation with Big Brother and the on-site medical team, where it was decided that she had to leave the house for a more thorough medical investigation.
MultiChoice and the show producers are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all housemates in the Big Brother house at all times.”

The BBNaija Season 10 edition began with a two-day opening ceremony — unveiling the female housemates on July 26, followed by the male contestants on July 27, bringing the total number of participants to 29.

- Advertisement -

This year’s winner is set to receive a record-breaking N150 million grand prize, the highest in the show’s history since it launched in 2006.

Before Sabrina’s departure, Danboskid and Ibifubara became the first housemates to be evicted from the season.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByDamilola A.
Entertainment News Reporter
Follow:
Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Previous Article JUST IN: Ibom Air Passenger Who Attacked Crew Sent to Kirikiri as Authorities Intensify Crackdown on Unruly Travellers
Next Article MC Oluomo MC Oluomo Appeals to Tinubu for Clemency Towards Kwam 1 Over Aviation Ban

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,540.00
Sell₦1,560.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,120.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 6 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

AON Issues Lifetime Flight Ban on Ibom Air Passenger Over Violent Incident
News
Lassa Fever
Nigeria Sees Drop in Lassa Fever Infections, But High Death Rate Worries Experts
News
MC Oluomo
MC Oluomo Appeals to Tinubu for Clemency Towards Kwam 1 Over Aviation Ban
News
JUST IN: Ibom Air Passenger Who Attacked Crew Sent to Kirikiri as Authorities Intensify Crackdown on Unruly Travellers
News Top stories
Bola Tinubu
Tinubu Applauds NAFDAC for Sustaining WHO Maturity Level 3 in Medicine, Vaccine Regulation
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like