BBNaija Season 10 Housemate Sabrina Leaves Show Over Medical Concerns

Sabrina, a 32-year-old housemate in the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 – Ten Over Ten, has exited the reality TV show due to medical reasons.

The announcement came on Monday after Sabrina, who had been unwell for some time, informed her fellow housemates of her decision to step away from the competition to focus on receiving proper medical care.

In an official statement posted on the show’s X page, the organisers confirmed her departure, stating that the decision followed consultations with Big Brother and the on-site medical team.

“Sabrina, one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija Ten Over Ten season, has been exited from the House on medical grounds,” the statement read.

“Prior to this, she had a consultation with Big Brother and the on-site medical team, where it was decided that she had to leave the house for a more thorough medical investigation.

MultiChoice and the show producers are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all housemates in the Big Brother house at all times.”

The BBNaija Season 10 edition began with a two-day opening ceremony — unveiling the female housemates on July 26, followed by the male contestants on July 27, bringing the total number of participants to 29.





This year’s winner is set to receive a record-breaking N150 million grand prize, the highest in the show’s history since it launched in 2006.

Before Sabrina’s departure, Danboskid and Ibifubara became the first housemates to be evicted from the season.