BBNaija Season 10 Finale: How Viewers Voted for Imisi to Win [Percentage Breakdown]

The grand finale of Big Brother Naija Season 10 concluded on Sunday night with Imisi emerging as the ultimate winner, securing a commanding 42.8% of total votes to claim the ₦150 million grand prize.

According to official data released by M-Net and independently verified by Deloitte, Imisi outperformed eight other finalists in a decisive public vote that underscored her strong fan base and popularity throughout the season.

Her closest rival, Dede, garnered 15.94%, followed by Koyin with 15.23%, placing them in second and third positions respectively.

Sultana took the fourth spot with 7.94%, while Kola, Jason Jae, Mensan, Isabella, and Kaybobo rounded out the Top 9 with 5.48%, 4.24%, 3.54%, 3.07%, and 1.72% respectively.





This year’s finale marked the culmination of one of the most competitive and entertaining seasons in the show’s decade-long history.