Celebrities

BBNaija Season 10 Finale: How Viewers Voted for Imisi to Win [Percentage Breakdown]

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
1 Min Read

The grand finale of Big Brother Naija Season 10 concluded on Sunday night with Imisi emerging as the ultimate winner, securing a commanding 42.8% of total votes to claim the ₦150 million grand prize.

According to official data released by M-Net and independently verified by Deloitte, Imisi outperformed eight other finalists in a decisive public vote that underscored her strong fan base and popularity throughout the season.

Her closest rival, Dede, garnered 15.94%, followed by Koyin with 15.23%, placing them in second and third positions respectively.

Sultana took the fourth spot with 7.94%, while Kola, Jason Jae, Mensan, Isabella, and Kaybobo rounded out the Top 9 with 5.48%, 4.24%, 3.54%, 3.07%, and 1.72% respectively.

- Advertisement -

BBNaija Season 10 Finale: How Viewers Voted for Imisi to Win ₦150 Million Grand Prize [Percentage Breakdown]
BBNaija Season 10 Finale: How Viewers Voted for Imisi to Win ₦150 Million Grand Prize [Percentage Breakdown]

This year’s finale marked the culmination of one of the most competitive and entertaining seasons in the show’s decade-long history.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByDamilola A.
Entertainment News Reporter
Follow:
Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Previous Article Imisi Imisi Wins Big Brother Naija Season 10, Clinches ₦150 Million Grand Prize
Next Article Big Brother Naija BBNaija: How Viewers Voted from 2006 – 2025 [Percentage Breakdown]

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

LASUED VC Says No Lagos Teacher Earns Below N150,000 Monthly
Education
Lawmakers Condemn Deplorable State of Calabar–Itu Highway, Demand Urgent Action
News
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
CBN Tightens PoS Rules, Bars Debtors and Blacklisted Operators
Economy
FG to Recover All Funds Outside TSA, CBN — Edun
Economy
Bola Tinubu
Tinubu Convenes Council of State and Police Council Meetings Over Worsening Insecurity
Security
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like