BBNaija Season 10: Danboskid, Ibifubara Evicted as First Housemates

By Damilola A.
1 Min Read
Danboskid and Ibifubara
Danboskid and Ibifubara

The Big Brother Naija Season 10 journey has ended early for Danboskid and Ibifubara, who became the first contestants to be evicted from the reality TV show on Sunday night.

During the live eviction show, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Danboskid as the first housemate to leave the competition, marking the season’s maiden exit.

Moments later, Ibifubara was also shown the door, a development that surprised many fans who had been rooting for her survival.

Their eviction comes after two weeks of intense drama, shifting alliances, and competitive challenges in the BBNaija house.

With their departure, 27 housemates remain in the race for the coveted ₦150 million grand prize, raising the stakes as the show moves deeper into the season.

The news quickly trended across social media, with reactions ranging from shock to acceptance. While some viewers expressed disappointment at losing their favourites so soon, others argued that the results mirrored each housemate’s gameplay and public perception.

BBNaija Season 10 continues in the coming weeks with contestants expected to intensify strategies, form new alliances, and push personal limits in a bid to avoid eviction and get closer to the prize.

