BBNaija: Kuture Says It’s Easier to Control Animals Than Housemates, Explains HOH Reluctance

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Kuture, has revealed why he has deliberately avoided vying for the Head of House (HOH) title until the fourth week of the competition.

During Sunday’s live eviction show, Kuture opened up to host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, saying that he is not yet mentally prepared to handle the emotional and logistical challenges that come with the HOH role.

“HOH comes with a lot of responsibilities. It is easier to control animals than human beings,” the 27-year-old housemate said, drawing laughter and surprise from viewers and studio guests alike.

Kuture explained that leadership in the BBNaija house is mentally demanding, especially when dealing with multiple personalities under pressure. He cited the experience of current HOH Jason Jae, who he claimed is struggling to command the respect of fellow housemates.





“Some housemates don’t even respect the HOH, and I am not mentally ready for that yet,” he added.