BBNaijaEntertainment

BBNaija: Kuture Says It’s Easier to Control Animals Than Housemates, Explains HOH Reluctance

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
1 Min Read
Kuture
Kuture

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Kuture, has revealed why he has deliberately avoided vying for the Head of House (HOH) title until the fourth week of the competition.

During Sunday’s live eviction show, Kuture opened up to host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, saying that he is not yet mentally prepared to handle the emotional and logistical challenges that come with the HOH role.

HOH comes with a lot of responsibilities. It is easier to control animals than human beings,” the 27-year-old housemate said, drawing laughter and surprise from viewers and studio guests alike.

Kuture explained that leadership in the BBNaija house is mentally demanding, especially when dealing with multiple personalities under pressure. He cited the experience of current HOH Jason Jae, who he claimed is struggling to command the respect of fellow housemates.

- Advertisement -

Some housemates don’t even respect the HOH, and I am not mentally ready for that yet,” he added.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByDamilola A.
Entertainment News Reporter
Follow:
Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Previous Article Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo 2027: Keyamo Says Pastors Won’t Back Atiku-Obi Ticket, Predicts Christian Withdrawal
Next Article Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua Dismisses Defection Rumours, Reaffirms Loyalty to APC

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,540.00
Sell₦1,560.00
GBP
Buy₦2,090.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,780.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 3 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

BREAKING: WAEC Publishes 2025 WASSCE Results Online, Urges Candidates to Check Immediately
Education Top stories
Umahi Rebukes Claims of South East Neglect in Road Development, Labels Report as Deceptive
News
Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua
Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua Dismisses Defection Rumours, Reaffirms Loyalty to APC
Politics
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
2027: Keyamo Says Pastors Won’t Back Atiku-Obi Ticket, Predicts Christian Withdrawal
News
Kemi Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch Describes FGGC Sagamu as ‘Prison Experience’
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like