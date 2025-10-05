BBNaija: How Viewers Voted from 2006 – 2025 [Percentage Breakdown]

Since its debut in 2006, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has crowned ten winners across different editions, each earning a place in the show’s history books.

However, only a few have managed to dominate fan votes like Laycon, who leads the all-time ranking with a commanding 60% vote share in Season 5 (2020).

The ranking, which tracks BBNaija winners by total percentage of final votes from 2006 to 2025, offers a snapshot of how audience loyalty and fan mobilization have shaped each season’s outcome.

Coming in second is Efe Ejeba, who captured 57.61% of total votes during the Season 2 (2017) finale, while Katung Aduwak, winner of the inaugural Season 1 (2006), ranks third with 51.30%.





In fourth place is Whitemoney, who secured 46.52% in Season 6 (2021) — widely seen as one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory.

The most recent winner, Imisi, rounds out the top five with 42.80%, following her victory in Season 10 (2025). Her strong showing reflects the growing influence of digital fanbases and strategic voting through online platforms.

Other notable winners include Mercy Eke, the first female champion in Season 4 (2019), with 41.77%, and Phyna, winner of Season 7 (2022), who received 40.74%.

Miracle Igbokwe, the 2018 champion, ranks eighth with 38.18%, while Kellyrae from Season 9 (2024) follows with 35.95%.





At the bottom of the ranking is Ilebaye, winner of Season 8 (2023), who clinched victory with 30.08%, the lowest winning margin recorded in BBNaija history.