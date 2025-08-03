BBNaija Housemates Kayikunmi and Isabella Spark Controversy Over Explicit Scene

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemates Kayikunmi and Isabella have ignited a firestorm of reactions after being caught on camera engaging in a sexually explicit act shortly after the Saturday night party.

In a now-viral clip circulating widely across social media, Isabella was seen exposing one of her breasts and placing it in Kayikunmi’s mouth, an act that occurred while both were visibly intoxicated from the night’s festivities.

Moments earlier, Kayikunmi had been seen rubbing Isabella’s nipples, prompting her to fully expose herself in front of other housemates and the live cameras.

The footage, which aired briefly before producers shifted the camera angle, has sparked intense debate among BBNaija fans and critics alike.





While some defended the duo’s actions as a product of adult freedom within the house, others condemned the scene as inappropriate for a show with such a wide and diverse audience.