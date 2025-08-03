BBNaija

BBNaija Housemates Kayikunmi and Isabella Spark Controversy Over Explicit Scene

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
1 Min Read
Isabella and Kayikunmi
Isabella and Kayikunmi

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemates Kayikunmi and Isabella have ignited a firestorm of reactions after being caught on camera engaging in a sexually explicit act shortly after the Saturday night party.

In a now-viral clip circulating widely across social media, Isabella was seen exposing one of her breasts and placing it in Kayikunmi’s mouth, an act that occurred while both were visibly intoxicated from the night’s festivities.

Moments earlier, Kayikunmi had been seen rubbing Isabella’s nipples, prompting her to fully expose herself in front of other housemates and the live cameras.

The footage, which aired briefly before producers shifted the camera angle, has sparked intense debate among BBNaija fans and critics alike.

- Advertisement -

While some defended the duo’s actions as a product of adult freedom within the house, others condemned the scene as inappropriate for a show with such a wide and diverse audience.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByDamilola A.
Entertainment News Reporter
Follow:
Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Previous Article CDCFIB CDCFIB Extends Paramilitary Recruitment Application Deadline to August 11
Next Article Reno Omokri Reno Omokri Sparks Controversy, Declares Only Virgins Deserve Bride Price

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,540.00
Sell₦1,560.00
GBP
Buy₦2,090.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,780.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 2 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri Sparks Controversy, Declares Only Virgins Deserve Bride Price
Gist
CDCFIB
CDCFIB Extends Paramilitary Recruitment Application Deadline to August 11
Jobs News
Igbo Group Questions Customs Boss Tenure Extension, Cites Marginalization Risk
News
Troops, DSS Foil Abduction Plot, Rescue Taraba University Lecturer in Gun Battle
Security
Messi Substituted Early Due to Suspected Groin Discomfort in Leagues Cup Clash
Sport
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like