BBNaija 2025 Kicks Off July 26 with N150m Grand Prize

MultiChoice Nigeria has officially announced that the highly anticipated 2025 season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) will premiere on Saturday, July 26, kicking off with a double launch weekend that continues on Sunday, July 27.

At a media briefing held on Wednesday, organisers unveiled key highlights for the new season, including a grand prize of N150 million, the largest cash reward in the show’s history since its inception in 2006.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the longtime face of the BBNaija franchise, will return once again as host, marking yet another season of his charismatic presence and signature style.

According to Ebuka, the reality show has now featured 197 housemates across nine seasons, with a total airtime of 709 days and N637 million awarded in prizes to past winners.





Last year’s edition, themed ‘No Loose Guard’, introduced a twist where housemates auditioned in pairs and competed as duos before eventually going solo.

That season ended with Kellyrae clinching the N100 million top prize — making history as the first married housemate to win the show.

For the 2025 season, MultiChoice revived physical auditions, which were held nationwide between May 16 and 18, bringing fresh excitement and speculation about the new set of contestants.

With fans across Africa gearing up for what promises to be another thrilling season, BBNaija continues to hold its position as the continent’s most-watched reality TV show, drawing millions of viewers and online engagement with each episode.





The 2025 edition is expected to introduce new twists and intensified competition as housemates battle for fame, fortune, and the coveted N150 million prize.

Okay.ng reports that the upcoming launch will be broadcast on DStv and GOtv, with extended digital coverage and social media integration for real-time engagement.