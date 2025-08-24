BBNaija

BBNaija 2025: Breakdown of How Viewers Voted in Week 4

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
2 Min Read
BBNaija Season 10
BBNaija Season 10

The Week 4 eviction round of Big Brother Naija Season 10 (BBNaija 2025) brought intense suspense as viewers’ votes determined which housemates stayed in the competition.

The latest results revealed a tight contest among the bottom three housemates, showing just how razor-thin the margins can be in the reality TV show.

According to the official chart released by the organisers, Ivatar narrowly escaped eviction after topping the bottom three with 2.22% of the votes, while Victory followed closely behind with 2.15%.

Unfortunately for Gigi Jasmine, her tally of 1.51% placed her at the bottom, sealing her exit from the house.

- Advertisement -

The figures highlight how unpredictable the BBNaija voting system can be, with less than a one percent difference deciding who stays and who leaves.

This week’s eviction ended the journey for both Victory and Gigi Jasmine, who were evicted after securing the least support from fans.

Their departure came just a week after Sabrina exited the show on medical grounds, and shortly after Danboskid and Ibifubara became the first housemates to be evicted in Season 10.

With 24 contestants still vying for the ₦150 million grand prize, the highest in BBNaija history, the competition is expected to get fiercer in the coming weeks.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByDamilola A.
Entertainment News Reporter
Follow:
Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Previous Article JUST IN: Alfred Emberga Elected as Benue Assembly Speaker After Dajoh’s Resignation
Next Article Dangote Cement Dangote Cement Screens 1,500 Truck Drivers for Mental, Psychological Fitness to Ensure Safe Driving

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,539.00
Sell₦1,555.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 4 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Dangote Cement
Dangote Cement Screens 1,500 Truck Drivers for Mental, Psychological Fitness to Ensure Safe Driving
Brands
JUST IN: Alfred Emberga Elected as Benue Assembly Speaker After Dajoh’s Resignation
News
Gigi Jasmine and Victory
Gigi Jasmine, Victory Evicted from Big Brother Naija Season 10
BBNaija
Lucky Aiyedatiwa
Ondo Governor Aiyedatiwa Urges End to Mental Health Stigma as New Specialist Facility Opens
News
Kemi Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch Confronts Surge in Racist Attacks After Historic Conservative Party Leadership Win
International
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like