BBNaija 2025: Breakdown of How Viewers Voted in Week 4

The Week 4 eviction round of Big Brother Naija Season 10 (BBNaija 2025) brought intense suspense as viewers’ votes determined which housemates stayed in the competition.

The latest results revealed a tight contest among the bottom three housemates, showing just how razor-thin the margins can be in the reality TV show.

According to the official chart released by the organisers, Ivatar narrowly escaped eviction after topping the bottom three with 2.22% of the votes, while Victory followed closely behind with 2.15%.

Unfortunately for Gigi Jasmine, her tally of 1.51% placed her at the bottom, sealing her exit from the house.





The figures highlight how unpredictable the BBNaija voting system can be, with less than a one percent difference deciding who stays and who leaves.

This week’s eviction ended the journey for both Victory and Gigi Jasmine, who were evicted after securing the least support from fans.

Their departure came just a week after Sabrina exited the show on medical grounds, and shortly after Danboskid and Ibifubara became the first housemates to be evicted in Season 10.

With 24 contestants still vying for the ₦150 million grand prize, the highest in BBNaija history, the competition is expected to get fiercer in the coming weeks.