BBNaija 2025: Breakdown of How Viewers Voted in Week 3

The tension in the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house escalated on Sunday night as the Week 3 eviction results were unveiled, showing just how close the margins were among the nominated housemates.

According to the official results released by the organisers, Ivatar secured the highest percentage of votes with 1.36%, narrowly edging out Kayikunmi, who had 1.26%, while Otega finished with 1.22%, making him one of the evicted housemates of the week.

The razor-thin differences in vote percentages highlight the fierce competition among contestants, where even fractions of a percent can determine who stays and who leaves.

Okay.ng reports that Otega’s eviction comes after Ibifubara, Danboskid, and Kayikunmi were also shown the exit in earlier rounds, leaving fans increasingly anxious about their favourites’ chances in the coming weeks.