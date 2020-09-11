BBNaija 2020: Ozo issued second strike for writing love letter to Nengi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo, has earned his second strike on Friday.

Ozo had during the week wrote a secret love note to Nengi, his lover in the house.

In the note, Ozo expressed how he feels for Nengi, describing her as a “blessing and kind person.”

The note read, “I know I love you because none other has made me feel this way.

“You are a blessing and a kind person. I can watch you for a lifetime. You are my favorite movie.”

However, Biggie on Friday evening gathered the housemates in the lounge and showed them a video of the incident.

According to Big Brother, Ozo’s act disobeys the rules on communication in the house.

Biggie also warned Ozo stating that a third strike will lead to his disqualification from the house.