BBNaija 2020: I want you to leave me alone, Nengi tells Ozo

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi, has advised Ozo, her other pair in the house, to leave her alone.

Okay.ng understands that this is coming after Ozo earned his second strike on Friday evening.

Ozo was issued a strike for writing a love note to Nengi during the week.

Biggie had assembled the housemates and showed them a video clip of Ozo’s act which violates rules on communication in the house.

Following the strike, Nengi urged Ozo to concentrate on why he is in the house and not make her his distraction.

She said, “I don’t think I am worth all these you are going through and I feel like I am a distraction. I want you to leave me alone.

“Don’t forget why you are here because I haven’t forgotten why I am here. This is Big Brother. Let’s just leave all these and focus on why we are here.”

Responding to her, Ozo said, “I don’t want you to start thinking about these two strikes and that will stop you from all the normal stuff we used to do.

“I know I am meant to be more careful now.”