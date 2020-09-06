BBNaija 2020: Breakdown of how viewers voted in Week 7

BBNaija Lockdown — Voting results for Week 7

Details of how the viewers voted for their favourite housemates this week of Big Brother Naija Lockdown reality television show have been released.

Okay.ng had reported that Lucy was evicted from the BBNaija Lockdown House on Sunday after failing to secure to required votes to keep her in the house.

Erica was disqualified after getting her third strike following her outburst with Laycon.

Here is a breakdown of how viewers voted for six housemates:

Laycon – 41.41%

Kiddwaya – 16.20%

Nengi – 13.32%

Trikytee – 11.19%

Vee – 9.76%

Lucy – 8.12%