BBNaija 2020: Breakdown of how viewers voted for housemates in Week 5 [Bottom 6]

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 housemates

BBNaija Lockdown — Voting results for Week 5

Details of how viewers voted for their favourite housemates this week of Big Brother Naija Lockdown reality television show have been released.

Okay.ng had reported that Praise became the sixth Housemate to leave the 2020 edition of #BBNaija.

Here is a breakdown of how viewers voted for six housemates:

BrightO – 3.86%
Prince – 3.84%
Trikytee – 3.58%
Wathoni – 3.25%
Vee – 2.79%
Praise – 1.65%

