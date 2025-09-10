Featured

Bayero University Kano (BUK) Recruitment 2025: Academic & Non-Teaching Vacancies, Requirements, How to Apply, Deadline

Okay.ng
By Okay.ng
6 Min Read

Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has announced fresh staff recruitment across multiple faculties and departments for both academic and non-teaching positions. This guide turns the official advert into a quick, searchable checklist so you can confirm eligibility and submit a compliant application within two (2) weeks of the advert date.

Contents

Snapshot

  • Institution: Bayero University, Kano (Office of the Registrar)
  • Categories: Academic staff & Non-teaching staff
  • Application method: Email only — send your application to [email protected]
  • Email subject: Use the name of the post you are applying for
  • Deadline: Within two (2) weeks from the advert date (late applications are not considered)
  • Location: Kano, Nigeria

Academic Positions — Minimum Requirements

Applicants should have:

  • A PhD in the relevant field
  • Evidence of teaching and research experience
  • Scholarly publications (the advert specifies at least 10 publications)

Rank, specialty, and any additional criteria will follow the University’s approved standards for academic appointments.

Non-Teaching Positions — Roles & Requirements

  1. Medical Laboratory Scientist
    • BMLS degree plus Associate Registration with the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).
  2. Technologist
    • A good degree in Science or Engineering (e.g., B.Tech, HND) and registration with the relevant professional body.
  3. System Analyst/Programmer
    • A good degree/HND in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, or Software Engineering.
  4. Account Officer
    • A good degree in Accounting with 3 years relevant experience.
  5. Administrative Officer
    • A good degree in Social Science, Arts & Humanities plus 3 years working experience.

Faculties & Departments Recruiting (as listed in the advert)

1) Faculty of Clinical Sciences

  • Community Medicine • Surgery • Paediatrics • Medicine • Obstetrics & Gynaecology • Psychiatry

2) Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

  • Human Anatomy • Human Physiology • Biochemistry

3) Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences

  • Clinical Pharmacology • Medical Microbiology & Parasitology • Chemical Pathology • Histopathology • Haematology • Radiography

4) Faculty of Allied Health Sciences

  • Medical Laboratory Science • Nursing Science • Ophthalmology • Physiotherapy • Public & Environmental Science

5) Faculty of Dentistry

  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery • Restorative Dentistry • Preventive Dentistry • Child Dental Health • Oral Diagnostic Sciences

6) Faculty of Communication

  • (Departments as applicable — confirm on application)

10) Faculty of Education

  • Education • Adult & Community Development Services • Science & Technology Education • Special Education • Library & Information Science • Human Kinetics & Health Education

11) Faculty of Engineering

  • Electrical • Civil • Mechanical • Mechatronics • Chemical & Petroleum • Agricultural & Environmental Engineering

12) Faculty of Computing

  • Computer Science • Information Technology • Software Engineering

13) Faculty of Law

  • Islamic Law • Public & Private Law • Public & International Law

14) Faculty of Arts & Islamic Studies

  • Arabic • English • History • Islamic Studies • Linguistics • Nigerian Languages

15) Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

  • Veterinary Anatomy • Veterinary Physiology & Biochemistry • Veterinary Pathobiology • Veterinary Teaching Hospital

16) Faculty of Economics & Management Sciences

  • Accounting • Business Administration • Economics • Finance • Public Administration

17) Faculty of Social Sciences

  • Political Science • Sociology

18) Faculty of Earth & Environmental Sciences

  • Environmental Management • Estate Management • Geography • Geology • Quantity Surveying • Urban & Regional Planning • Architecture

Note: Numbering follows the advert layout. For any faculty not fully visible here, verify on the university notice or when writing your email subject.

How to Apply (Follow Exactly)

  1. Prepare a detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV) with current phone number and email.
  2. Write a brief cover email stating the post and department/faculty.
  3. Email your application to [email protected].
  4. Subject line: the exact post name (e.g., “Lecturer II – Department of Economics” or “System Analyst/Programmer”).
  5. Submit within two (2) weeks from the date of advertisement.

Important: Send a single, complete application. Incomplete or mis-titled emails may be filtered out.

Shortlisting & Selection

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further assessments/interviews.
  • Keep originals of academic/professional certificates and evidence of publications ready for verification.

Application Tips (to stand out)

  • Map your research focus and teaching areas to the department needs.
  • Include Google Scholar/ORCID links and a publications list (for academic roles).
  • For non-teaching roles, quantify impact: “Automated payroll reconciliation cutting errors by 35%”, “Deployed campus network security policies, reducing incidents by 40%”.
  • Use a clean file name: Firstname_Lastname_BUK_<Post>.pdf.

FAQs

Can I apply for more than one department?
Apply for the single post best aligned with your expertise, to avoid duplicate entries.

- Advertisement -

Is there an application fee?
None stated. Avoid third-party agents; apply directly to the official email above.

What if my publications are under review?
List only accepted/published works and provide verifiable details.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOkay.ng
Follow:
Okay.ng launched under OKN MEDIA PUBLISHING (RC Number: 2993580) in the year 2012 is an independent digital news platform with thousands of page views and unique visitors every month
Previous Article INEC Chair Warns: Early Political Campaigns Threaten Nigeria’s Democratic Stability
Next Article Lagos electricity market BREAKING: Nationwide Power Outage as National Grid Collapses Again

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,755.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 16 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Qatar Debunks Claims of Stricter Visa Requirements for Nigerians
News
The Life and Legacy of Charlie Kirk—and the Tragedy That Ended It
International
Charlie Kirk Shot Dead at Utah College Event, Trump Calls Him “Legendary”
International
Tinubu, Macron Hold Private Lunch Meeting at Élysée Palace [Photos]
News
Nigeria Customs Service (NSC)
Nigeria Customs Shortlists 286,697 Applicants for September CBT, Warns Against Malpractice
News Top stories
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like