Bayero University Kano (BUK) Recruitment 2025: Academic & Non-Teaching Vacancies, Requirements, How to Apply, Deadline

Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has announced fresh staff recruitment across multiple faculties and departments for both academic and non-teaching positions. This guide turns the official advert into a quick, searchable checklist so you can confirm eligibility and submit a compliant application within two (2) weeks of the advert date.
- Snapshot
- Academic Positions — Minimum Requirements
- Non-Teaching Positions — Roles & Requirements
- Faculties & Departments Recruiting (as listed in the advert)
- 1) Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- 2) Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- 3) Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences
- 4) Faculty of Allied Health Sciences
- 5) Faculty of Dentistry
- 6) Faculty of Communication
- 10) Faculty of Education
- 11) Faculty of Engineering
- 12) Faculty of Computing
- 13) Faculty of Law
- 14) Faculty of Arts & Islamic Studies
- 15) Faculty of Veterinary Medicine
- 16) Faculty of Economics & Management Sciences
- 17) Faculty of Social Sciences
- 18) Faculty of Earth & Environmental Sciences
- How to Apply (Follow Exactly)
- Shortlisting & Selection
- Application Tips (to stand out)
- FAQs
Snapshot
- Institution: Bayero University, Kano (Office of the Registrar)
- Categories: Academic staff & Non-teaching staff
- Application method: Email only — send your application to [email protected]
- Email subject: Use the name of the post you are applying for
- Deadline: Within two (2) weeks from the advert date (late applications are not considered)
- Location: Kano, Nigeria
Academic Positions — Minimum Requirements
Applicants should have:
- A PhD in the relevant field
- Evidence of teaching and research experience
- Scholarly publications (the advert specifies at least 10 publications)
Rank, specialty, and any additional criteria will follow the University’s approved standards for academic appointments.
Non-Teaching Positions — Roles & Requirements
- Medical Laboratory Scientist
- BMLS degree plus Associate Registration with the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).
- Technologist
- A good degree in Science or Engineering (e.g., B.Tech, HND) and registration with the relevant professional body.
- System Analyst/Programmer
- A good degree/HND in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, or Software Engineering.
- Account Officer
- A good degree in Accounting with 3 years relevant experience.
- Administrative Officer
- A good degree in Social Science, Arts & Humanities plus 3 years working experience.
Faculties & Departments Recruiting (as listed in the advert)
1) Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- Community Medicine • Surgery • Paediatrics • Medicine • Obstetrics & Gynaecology • Psychiatry
2) Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- Human Anatomy • Human Physiology • Biochemistry
3) Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences
- Clinical Pharmacology • Medical Microbiology & Parasitology • Chemical Pathology • Histopathology • Haematology • Radiography
4) Faculty of Allied Health Sciences
- Medical Laboratory Science • Nursing Science • Ophthalmology • Physiotherapy • Public & Environmental Science
5) Faculty of Dentistry
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery • Restorative Dentistry • Preventive Dentistry • Child Dental Health • Oral Diagnostic Sciences
6) Faculty of Communication
- (Departments as applicable — confirm on application)
10) Faculty of Education
- Education • Adult & Community Development Services • Science & Technology Education • Special Education • Library & Information Science • Human Kinetics & Health Education
11) Faculty of Engineering
- Electrical • Civil • Mechanical • Mechatronics • Chemical & Petroleum • Agricultural & Environmental Engineering
12) Faculty of Computing
- Computer Science • Information Technology • Software Engineering
13) Faculty of Law
- Islamic Law • Public & Private Law • Public & International Law
14) Faculty of Arts & Islamic Studies
- Arabic • English • History • Islamic Studies • Linguistics • Nigerian Languages
15) Faculty of Veterinary Medicine
- Veterinary Anatomy • Veterinary Physiology & Biochemistry • Veterinary Pathobiology • Veterinary Teaching Hospital
16) Faculty of Economics & Management Sciences
- Accounting • Business Administration • Economics • Finance • Public Administration
17) Faculty of Social Sciences
- Political Science • Sociology
18) Faculty of Earth & Environmental Sciences
- Environmental Management • Estate Management • Geography • Geology • Quantity Surveying • Urban & Regional Planning • Architecture
Note: Numbering follows the advert layout. For any faculty not fully visible here, verify on the university notice or when writing your email subject.
How to Apply (Follow Exactly)
- Prepare a detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV) with current phone number and email.
- Write a brief cover email stating the post and department/faculty.
- Email your application to [email protected].
- Subject line: the exact post name (e.g., “Lecturer II – Department of Economics” or “System Analyst/Programmer”).
- Submit within two (2) weeks from the date of advertisement.
Important: Send a single, complete application. Incomplete or mis-titled emails may be filtered out.
Shortlisting & Selection
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further assessments/interviews.
- Keep originals of academic/professional certificates and evidence of publications ready for verification.
Application Tips (to stand out)
- Map your research focus and teaching areas to the department needs.
- Include Google Scholar/ORCID links and a publications list (for academic roles).
- For non-teaching roles, quantify impact: “Automated payroll reconciliation cutting errors by 35%”, “Deployed campus network security policies, reducing incidents by 40%”.
- Use a clean file name:
Firstname_Lastname_BUK_<Post>.pdf.
FAQs
Can I apply for more than one department?
Apply for the single post best aligned with your expertise, to avoid duplicate entries.
Is there an application fee?
None stated. Avoid third-party agents; apply directly to the official email above.
What if my publications are under review?
List only accepted/published works and provide verifiable details.