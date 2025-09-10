Bayero University Kano (BUK) Recruitment 2025: Academic & Non-Teaching Vacancies, Requirements, How to Apply, Deadline

Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has announced fresh staff recruitment across multiple faculties and departments for both academic and non-teaching positions. This guide turns the official advert into a quick, searchable checklist so you can confirm eligibility and submit a compliant application within two (2) weeks of the advert date.

Snapshot

Institution: Bayero University, Kano (Office of the Registrar)

Bayero University, Kano (Office of the Registrar) Categories: Academic staff & Non-teaching staff

Academic staff & Non-teaching staff Application method: Email only — send your application to [email protected]

— send your application to Email subject: Use the name of the post you are applying for

Use you are applying for Deadline: Within two (2) weeks from the advert date (late applications are not considered)

from the advert date (late applications are not considered) Location: Kano, Nigeria

Academic Positions — Minimum Requirements

Applicants should have:

A PhD in the relevant field

in the relevant field Evidence of teaching and research experience

Scholarly publications (the advert specifies at least 10 publications)

Rank, specialty, and any additional criteria will follow the University’s approved standards for academic appointments.

Non-Teaching Positions — Roles & Requirements

Medical Laboratory Scientist BMLS degree plus Associate Registration with the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN). Technologist A good degree in Science or Engineering (e.g., B.Tech, HND) and registration with the relevant professional body. System Analyst/Programmer A good degree/HND in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, or Software Engineering. Account Officer A good degree in Accounting with 3 years relevant experience. Administrative Officer A good degree in Social Science, Arts & Humanities plus 3 years working experience.

Faculties & Departments Recruiting (as listed in the advert)

1) Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Community Medicine • Surgery • Paediatrics • Medicine • Obstetrics & Gynaecology • Psychiatry

2) Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Human Anatomy • Human Physiology • Biochemistry

3) Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences

Clinical Pharmacology • Medical Microbiology & Parasitology • Chemical Pathology • Histopathology • Haematology • Radiography

4) Faculty of Allied Health Sciences

Medical Laboratory Science • Nursing Science • Ophthalmology • Physiotherapy • Public & Environmental Science

5) Faculty of Dentistry

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery • Restorative Dentistry • Preventive Dentistry • Child Dental Health • Oral Diagnostic Sciences

6) Faculty of Communication

(Departments as applicable — confirm on application)

10) Faculty of Education

Education • Adult & Community Development Services • Science & Technology Education • Special Education • Library & Information Science • Human Kinetics & Health Education

11) Faculty of Engineering

Electrical • Civil • Mechanical • Mechatronics • Chemical & Petroleum • Agricultural & Environmental Engineering

12) Faculty of Computing

Computer Science • Information Technology • Software Engineering

13) Faculty of Law

Islamic Law • Public & Private Law • Public & International Law

14) Faculty of Arts & Islamic Studies

Arabic • English • History • Islamic Studies • Linguistics • Nigerian Languages

15) Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

Veterinary Anatomy • Veterinary Physiology & Biochemistry • Veterinary Pathobiology • Veterinary Teaching Hospital

16) Faculty of Economics & Management Sciences

Accounting • Business Administration • Economics • Finance • Public Administration

17) Faculty of Social Sciences

Political Science • Sociology

18) Faculty of Earth & Environmental Sciences

Environmental Management • Estate Management • Geography • Geology • Quantity Surveying • Urban & Regional Planning • Architecture

Note: Numbering follows the advert layout. For any faculty not fully visible here, verify on the university notice or when writing your email subject.

How to Apply (Follow Exactly)

Prepare a detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV) with current phone number and email. Write a brief cover email stating the post and department/faculty. Email your application to [email protected]. Subject line: the exact post name (e.g., “Lecturer II – Department of Economics” or “System Analyst/Programmer”). Submit within two (2) weeks from the date of advertisement.

Important: Send a single, complete application. Incomplete or mis-titled emails may be filtered out.

Shortlisting & Selection

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further assessments/interviews.

will be contacted for further assessments/interviews. Keep originals of academic/professional certificates and evidence of publications ready for verification.

Application Tips (to stand out)

Map your research focus and teaching areas to the department needs .

and to the . Include Google Scholar/ORCID links and a publications list (for academic roles).

links and a (for academic roles). For non-teaching roles, quantify impact: “Automated payroll reconciliation cutting errors by 35% ”, “Deployed campus network security policies, reducing incidents by 40% ”.

”, “Deployed campus network security policies, reducing incidents by ”. Use a clean file name: Firstname_Lastname_BUK_<Post>.pdf .

FAQs

Can I apply for more than one department?

Apply for the single post best aligned with your expertise, to avoid duplicate entries.





Is there an application fee?

None stated. Avoid third-party agents; apply directly to the official email above.

What if my publications are under review?

List only accepted/published works and provide verifiable details.