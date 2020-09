A Javi Martinez header in extra-time handed Champions League winners Bayern Munich a 2-1 victory over Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest on Thursday.

It was the German team’s fourth title of 2020.

After Lucas Ocampos converted an early penalty for Sevilla, Leon Goretzka equalised for Bayern, who had two second-half goals disallowed before substitute Martinez headed home their 104th-minute winner.