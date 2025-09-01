Bayer Leverkusen Sack Erik ten Hag After Just Three Months in Charge

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag barely three months after appointing him as Xabi Alonso’s successor.

The Dutch manager, who signed a two-year contract in May, endured a difficult start to life in Germany. His short tenure included a home defeat in his debut match and a frustrating 3-3 draw with Werder Bremen at the weekend, where Leverkusen conceded two late goals to drop crucial points.

In a statement on Monday, the club confirmed the dismissal:

“Bayer 04 Leverkusen have parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag. This was decided by the shareholders’ committee, the club’s supervisory body, on the recommendation of the management of Bayer 04. Training will be overseen by the current backroom staff on an interim basis.”

Simon Rolfes, Managing Director of Sport, admitted that the move was a difficult but necessary step.





“This decision was not an easy one for us. Nobody wanted to take this step. However, the past few weeks have shown that building a new and successful team with this setup is not feasible. We firmly believe in the quality of our team and will now do everything we can to take the next steps in our development with a new setup,” Rolfes said.

CEO Fernando Carro also reassured fans that the club remains committed to its ambitions, promising that a new manager will be brought in to restore momentum.

Ten Hag, 55, previously managed Ajax and Manchester United, where he was sacked in October 2024. His time in Leverkusen was meant to mark a fresh chapter, but his inability to deliver results led to an early dismissal.

The coach becomes the third former Manchester United manager to lose a job in a single week, joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho in facing the axe.