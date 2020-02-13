News

Bayelsa: Why Supreme Court sacked APC’s David Lyon as governor-elect

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh February 13, 2020
The Supreme Court on Thursday sacked the Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his running-mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

Okay.ng understands this is coming barely 24 hours to their inauguration on February 14, 2020.

According to the apex court in a unanimous judgment, the reason for Lyon’s sack was because he presented a running mate with fake qualifications.

Justice Ejembi Eko of the court giving the ruling ordered that the certificate of return issued to them by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be withdrawn.

The court also asked INEC to issue a fresh certificate of return to the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Diri Duoye, who scored the highest number of votes and the constitutional required geographical spread.



Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh was born and brought up in Katsina, he is a BSc holder from Ahmad Bello University Zaria. The founder of northern youth restoration movement and the pioneer chairman Funtua youth united for development. He is currently a reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
