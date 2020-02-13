Bayelsa: Why Supreme Court sacked APC’s David Lyon as governor-elect

The Supreme Court on Thursday sacked the Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his running-mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

Okay.ng understands this is coming barely 24 hours to their inauguration on February 14, 2020.

According to the apex court in a unanimous judgment, the reason for Lyon’s sack was because he presented a running mate with fake qualifications.

Justice Ejembi Eko of the court giving the ruling ordered that the certificate of return issued to them by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be withdrawn.

The court also asked INEC to issue a fresh certificate of return to the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Diri Duoye, who scored the highest number of votes and the constitutional required geographical spread.