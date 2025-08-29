Bauchi Police and Army Begin Joint Probe into Soldier’s Death at Checkpoint

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the launch of a joint investigation with the Nigerian Army Military Police into the killing of Warrant Officer Ali Haruna, a Guard Commander attached to the 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi.

According to official reports, Haruna was allegedly shot by Inspector Yusuf Ibrahim, a police officer deployed to provide security for mining operations, during a confrontation at a checkpoint in Futuk village, Alkaleri Local Government Area on August 25, 2025.

Initial accounts had claimed that soldiers intercepted a truck suspected of carrying illegally mined materials. When the driver allegedly refused to stop, Haruna and his team pursued and intercepted the vehicle. It was at this point, according to witnesses, that Inspector Ibrahim allegedly fired his weapon, hitting the officer in the abdomen. Haruna was rushed to the Gombe Specialist Hospital but later died from the gunshot wound.

In a statement issued on Friday, Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, dismissed the online reports as “misleading, misrepresenting the facts of the incident, and failing to accurately portray what actually transpired.”





Wakil clarified that the truck in question belonged to Guruje Mining Company Limited and ZURFI Company Limited. Both companies, according to him, hold valid licences under the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act of 2007 and are incorporated in line with the Companies and Allied Matters Act of 2020.

“These companies have complied with all mining operational protocols,” the police explained, adding that the mobile police officers were legally deployed to protect expatriates and mining staff.

He also disclosed that the firms had already paid statutory revenue fees to the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, confirmed by RRR code 3212-7561-4841.

The Bauchi Police Command stressed that a special team of detectives, in collaboration with military police, has been mandated to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the killing. “The investigation will follow professional standards to establish facts, dispel uncertainties, and guarantee justice,” the statement noted.





While expressing condolences to the Nigerian Army and the family of the deceased, Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, warned against sensational media narratives. He emphasized the importance of maintaining trust and synergy among security agencies.

okay.ng reports that the command also urged citizens to disregard misinformation and rely solely on official updates for accurate information.