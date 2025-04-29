Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal Says He’s Focused on Being Himself, Not Comparing to Messi

Rising Barcelona star Lamine Yamal says he is focused on carving his own path at the club and has no interest in comparisons to Lionel Messi, as the Catalan giants prepare for their Champions League semi-final clash against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old winger, who has rapidly become a key figure on the right flank where Messi once shone, made it clear during a press conference on Tuesday that he is determined to stay true to his own identity.

“I don’t compare myself to him, because I don’t compare myself to anyone — and much less with Messi,” Yamal told reporters.

“We are thinking about improving ourselves, every day, and on being better on the next day. So I don’t think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less — I’m going to enjoy myself, and be myself.”





Okay.ng reports that Yamal, a product of La Masia, the same academy that produced Messi, has emerged as a crucial player for Barcelona as they seek a return to the Champions League final for the first time since 2015 — when Messi led the team to victory.

Despite the constant comparisons, Yamal was full of admiration for the Argentine legend.

“I admire him obviously, as the best player in history, but I don’t compare myself to him,” he reiterated.

Yamal is poised to make his 100th appearance for Barcelona across all competitions if he features against Inter Milan at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.





The young forward played a decisive role in Barcelona’s recent Copa del Rey final victory over Real Madrid, setting up two goals and helping the club move closer to a potential quadruple this season.

Looking ahead to the semi-final clash, Yamal expressed excitement and confidence.

“I’m really excited, it’s my first (European) semi-final, and for many others in the team too,” he said.

Asked about his nerves ahead of the game, Yamal responded:

“I’ve not had any fear, but I have motivation ahead of the game — I think the butterflies in your stomach are good, all of us players have them. But fear… I left fear in the park in Mataro a long time ago.”