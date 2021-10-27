Barcelona sack Ronald Koeman as head coach

Barcelona have announced the sack of Ronald Koeman as head coach of the Spanish club.

The club made this announcement in a statement issued via its website on Wednesday.

Okay.ng understands that Barcelona took this decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano that left the club languishing in 9th position on the league table.

The statement read: “FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach. The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva.

“FC Barcelona wishes to thank him for his service to the Club and wishes him all the best in his professional career.”