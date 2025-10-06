News

Barau Unveils Cash Grant For 10,000 Vulnerable Kano Residents

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read
Barau Jibrin
Barau Jibrin

Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, is set to distribute N20,000 each to 10,000 underprivileged individuals in 44 local government areas of Kano State.

 

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the selection process would commence on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with the distribution of application forms.

 

- Advertisement -

The initiative is being implemented through the Barau I. Jibrin Foundation (BIJF), a non-profit organisation founded by the Deputy Senate President.

 

The foundation has launched various impactful programmes, including a foreign postgraduate scholarship scheme for underprivileged students from Kano State.

 

- Advertisement -

According to the statement, the cash disbursement is part of Senator Barau’s broader efforts to uplift vulnerable citizens and improve livelihoods across the state.

 

“A total of 6,500 beneficiaries will be selected from the Kano North Senatorial District, with each of the 13 local government areas contributing 500 beneficiaries. Additionally, 112 individuals will be selected from each local government area in the Kano Central and Kano South Senatorial Districts,” the statement said.

 

It further highlighted the Deputy Senate President’s numerous interventions in key sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, security, and transportation.

 

“Empowering women and youth remains a cornerstone of Senator Barau’s agenda, as he continues to champion inclusive development and economic growth across the North and the country at large,” the statement read.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Shehu Sani Shehu Sani Says Secondary School Certificate Enough for Political Office in Nigeria
Next Article Zulum Strengthens Border Security, Plans Resettlement For Three Borno Communities

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

LASUED VC Says No Lagos Teacher Earns Below N150,000 Monthly
Education
Lawmakers Condemn Deplorable State of Calabar–Itu Highway, Demand Urgent Action
News
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
CBN Tightens PoS Rules, Bars Debtors and Blacklisted Operators
Economy
FG to Recover All Funds Outside TSA, CBN — Edun
Economy
Bola Tinubu
Tinubu Convenes Council of State and Police Council Meetings Over Worsening Insecurity
Security
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like