Aviation Sector Breathes Sigh of Relief as Minister Keyamo Brokers Deal to Halt Planned Nationwide Strike

The Nigerian aviation industry narrowly escaped a nationwide disruption as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, confirmed the suspension of a planned strike by aviation unions just hours before it was due to commence.

Keyamo, in a statement posted via his official X account on Sunday, disclosed that extensive negotiations had led to the unions shelving their industrial action, which was initially set for Monday, August 11, 2025.

“We are happy to announce that, after our intervention, the planned strike by the Aviation Unions due to commence tomorrow has been shelved,” the minister stated.

The unions involved — the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUCPTRE) — confirmed the suspension in a joint communiqué.





According to Keyamo, his longstanding working relationship with labour leaders was instrumental in reaching the agreement. “Given my long relationship with labour Unions, I have continued to work with our Comrades to find lasting solutions to issues that have been pending in the sector long before we came to office, and by showing absolute good faith, the issues would be resolved one by one,” he assured.

In a joint statement dated August 8, 2025, the unions had previously reinforced their intent to proceed with the strike due to unresolved demands for improved remuneration. They cited “unfavourable circumstances surrounding our quest for improved remuneration” as their primary grievance.

However, the tone changed following what the unions described as “positive developments” in recent days. okay.ng reports that these developments included the release of a “no objection” letter from the Budget Office to the National Incomes, Salaries and Wages Commission on August 7, 2025, and a formal communication from the management of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) assuring staff of strenuous efforts to ensure payment of the revised salaries alongside August wages.

“Based on the above, and in order to demonstrate good faith, our unions have taken the decision to defer the strike action scheduled to commence on Monday, August 11, 2025, pending the state of affairs on the subject matter at the end of August 2025,” the statement read.





The unions have now urged all NAMA staff to “join us in keeping a hopeful watch as the situation unfolds,” emphasizing the importance of unity and patience during this period of dialogue.

The planned strike, if it had gone ahead, would have shut down air navigation and traffic management services nationwide, grounding domestic and international flights and creating widespread travel disruptions.

Industrial tensions in the aviation sector have been brewing for weeks, with NUATE, ATSSSAN, ANAP, and AUCPTRE issuing a notice of withdrawal of services to NAMA in late July over what they described as delayed implementation of a long-overdue reviewed salary structure. The deadline for government action expired on August 8, 2025, prompting the initial strike directive.

Keyamo’s intervention, coupled with NAMA management’s engagement, appears to have bought the government and stakeholders more time to address the unions’ grievances before the end-of-August review date.