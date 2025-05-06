Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo Leads Strategic Visit to Embraer in Brazil to Boost Nigeria-Brazil Air Connectivity

In a significant move to enhance Nigeria’s aviation sector and establish direct air links with South America, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, arrived in Brazil on a strategic working visit, okay.ng reports.

This visit was in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to open a direct flight route between Nigeria and South America.

Keyamo landed in Brazil accompanied by the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, and representatives from Nigerian airline operators. The delegation’s primary engagement was with Embraer, the renowned global aircraft manufacturer headquartered in São José dos Campos, São Paulo State.

During the meeting, discussions focused on how Embraer can support Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem by providing access to modern aircraft, favorable leasing options, and connecting Nigerian operators with credible financiers. Keyamo emphasized the importance of these partnerships to empower Nigerian airlines for growth and expansion.





The visit will continue in Brasilia, where Keyamo is scheduled to meet with Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, Sílvio Costa Filho. A key agenda item is the review and adjustment of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Brazil. This adjustment aims to facilitate the immediate commencement of direct flight operations between the two countries.

This initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to boost regional connectivity, expand international trade, and strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and South America.

Quoting Keyamo’s spokesperson, Moshood, “We had extensive discussions with Embraer on how they can support our aviation sector with their vast network of lessors and financial institutions. The goal is to empower Nigerian operators with the tools and partnerships necessary for growth and expansion.”