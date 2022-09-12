Entertainment

August: Burna Boy, Asake dominate Spotify Charts in Nigeria

Asake and Burna Boy
Asake and Burna Boy

Buoyed by the buzz around the release of his much-anticipated debut LP, “Mr. Money with The Vibe”, Asake’s “Terminator” has shot straight to the peak of the Top Songs Nigeria chart at #1. The YBNL Star secured the most entries in the top 10 most streamed songs on Spotify Charts in Nigeria in August.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy sits at the apex of the Top Artists Nigeria chart. The African Giant continues the longest streak on Spotify’s local charts, riding into the 28th week on the success of his album, “Love, Damini”. He’s also tied with Asake for the most songs on the Top Songs chart. Burna’s global summer hit, “Last Last” sits at #4.

Here is the breakdown of Nigeria’s top lists of artists and songs in August.

Top 5 artists in Nigeria on Spotify Charts in August

  1. Burna Boy
  2. Asake
  3. Fireboy DML
  4. Davido
  5. Omah Lay

Top 5 tracks in Nigeria on Spotify Charts in August

  1. Terminator by Asake
  2. Bandana by Fireboy DML, Asake 
  3. Electricity by Pheelz, Davido
  4. Last Last by Burna Boy
  5. It’s Plenty by Burna Boy
