Atiku’s Exit from PDP Rekindles Hope for a Pan-Opposition Alliance Ahead of 2027 Polls

Nigeria’s political terrain witnessed a seismic shift on Wednesday as former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, formally announced his departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), raising fresh anticipation over a long-desired coalition of opposition forces against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

In his resignation letter dated July 14, 2025, addressed to his PDP ward chairman in Jada 1, Adamawa State, Atiku cited “irreconcilable differences” and the party’s deviation from its founding principles as reasons behind his exit. “It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognising the irreconcilable differences that have emerged,” he wrote.

A statement circulated a day before the formal announcement saw Atiku lamenting, “As a founding father of this esteemed Party, it is indeed heartbreaking for me to make this decision.”

Okay.ng reports that the development has reignited discussions about the possibility of a unified opposition front — particularly between Atiku, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) leader Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso — a partnership that failed to materialise before the 2023 elections.





Back then, the inability of the trio to settle their personal ambitions or agree on a clear succession plan torpedoed efforts to jointly challenge the APC. Now, with Atiku no longer tethered to the PDP, the landscape for negotiations appears more open, though uncertainty remains over who will yield ground in 2027.

Adding complexity to the mix are previous denials by Kwankwaso. In a December 2024 interview with BBC Hausa, the former Kano State governor dismissed reports of a power-sharing deal involving Atiku and Obi. “I heard from a source that the PDP brought in scholars—about 45 of them—and claimed there was a consensus that Atiku would rule for four years, I would rule for another four years, and Peter Obi would rule for eight years. This is a complete lie and has no basis in reality,” Kwankwaso stated.

He further revealed his disillusionment with the PDP, saying such deceptive narratives contributed to his exit from the party.

Meanwhile, Atiku has accused the current Tinubu administration of failure and lambasted PDP insiders for their hypocrisy. On April 26, 2025, he remarked, “When PDP leaders are busy sipping tea and brokering power deals with President Tinubu, it’s called a strategic alliance. But the moment I greet Peter Obi, El-Rufai, or visit Buhari, it becomes a national emergency.”





The NNPP, according to insiders, is weighing its options and may not contest the 2027 elections independently. Ladipo Johnson, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, confirmed that three strategic paths were being explored — one of which includes a merger or alliance with Atiku.

Despite their prior ideological differences, Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso demonstrated some common ground during the 2022 Arise TV presidential town hall, especially on education and healthcare, though they differed in strategy.

Still, Labour Party insiders, including National Secretary Umar Farouk and Peter Obi’s aide Tai Obasi, continue to dismiss any imminent merger. “The Labour Party will never merge with any party,” Farouk once said, a stance that further complicates potential negotiations.

Interestingly, Peter Obi has recently held talks with key opposition figures like Sule Lamido and Bukola Saraki, which analysts view as groundwork for a possible coalition. However, critics like social media personality VeryDarkMan argue that even a united front would struggle to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Whether these political titans can overcome ego and rivalry to build a common platform remains to be seen, but Atiku’s dramatic departure from PDP has undoubtedly reset the chessboard.