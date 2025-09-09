Atiku Visits Malami in Kebbi, Condemns Rising Attacks on African Democratic Congress Leaders

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed strong disapproval over the attack on the convoy of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, stressing that Nigeria must not allow politically motivated violence to destroy its democratic institutions.

Atiku, who arrived in Birnin Kebbi on Monday to pay a solidarity visit to Malami, said the assault was a worrying reminder of the growing hostility faced by members and leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Atiku Warns Against Escalating Violence

Speaking after the closed-door meeting, Atiku condemned what he described as a “dangerous trend” that has taken root within Nigeria’s political environment. He warned that without immediate action from security agencies, such incidents could escalate and destabilize the country ahead of future elections.





“The ADC coalition remains committed to rescuing Nigeria’s democracy from imminent threats. We must not allow anti-democratic forces to thrive,” Atiku declared.

Nigeria has grappled with electoral violence for decades, with party clashes and attacks on convoys becoming more frequent during election seasons. The 2023 general elections witnessed similar cases in multiple states, highlighting the fragility of political competition in Africa’s largest democracy.

Malami Reacts to Convoy Attack

On his part, Malami thanked Atiku for the visit and acknowledged that the attack was not just a personal threat but a broader warning about the state of political hostilities in the country.





“This incident is a stark warning against the politicisation of violence and the deliberate attempt to undermine democratic institutions for partisan gain,” the former Minister of Justice said.

Security agencies have yet to issue an official statement on the reported attack. However, political observers insist that unchecked hostilities could erode public trust and weaken Nigeria’s electoral process.

ADC Positions Itself as a Third Force

The African Democratic Congress has repeatedly presented itself as a viable “third force” beyond the dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Political analysts say this positioning has made the ADC a growing target for political attacks.

Atiku has long spoken against violence, describing it as one of the greatest threats to Nigeria’s democratic consolidation. His latest intervention underscores fears that political conflicts may intensify as the 2027 general elections draw nearer.

okay.ng reports that the visit also symbolises a rare show of political solidarity, as both leaders reiterated their commitment to peace, dialogue, and democratic stability in Nigeria