Atiku prays for people of Adamawa over Boko Haram attack

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi February 23, 2020
Former vice president of Nigeria, Abubakar Atiku has reacted to an attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Garkida, Adamawa State.

Okay.ng understands that the attack happened on Saturday, February 23, 2020, saw the killing people and destruction of properties.

Atiku in a message he shared through his official Twitter handle (@atiku) condemned the attack.

He said: “The attack by Boko Haram against lives and properties of innocent Nigerians is unbecoming.

“My prayers are with the people of Garkida in my home state of Adamawa over the cowardly attack that happened over the weekend.

“May God give the affected families fortitude to bear the loss.”



