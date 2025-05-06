Politics

Atiku Abubakar Rejects Validation from Political Opportunists, Responds to Daniel Bwala’s Criticism

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Former Vice President and 2023 PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has dismissed calls for validation from what he describes as political opportunists who abandon principles as easily as they switch parties. This statement was conveyed through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, on Tuesday, in reaction to remarks made by Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication.

Bwala had said on TVC’s Journalists’ Hangout that “APC didn’t miss anything about Elrufai’s exit. He’s free to pursue his personal ambitions. Atiku should accept the will of God and stop running against destiny. Coalition is dead on arrival….” Atiku’s team described these comments as ironic and unfortunate, noting that Bwala once served as Atiku’s spokesperson.

Paul Ibe accused Bwala of “sanctimonious pontificating, laced with bitterness and duplicity,” suggesting his comments are a desperate attempt to align with a struggling administration shaken by the growing national coalition led by Atiku and other progressive leaders. The statement emphasized, “Atiku Abubakar neither seeks nor requires validation from political opportunists who shed principles as easily as they change parties.”

The media office questioned why, if Atiku were truly a spent force as claimed by the Tinubu camp, there is a relentless smear campaign and strategic attacks on him. They argued that Atiku remains “the single most formidable opposition figure in Nigeria,” with a coalition aimed at rescuing the country from economic collapse and democratic erosion.

The statement concluded by reaffirming Atiku’s commitment to Nigeria’s future, saying, “Legacy is not defined by the trappings of office but by courage, consistency, and conviction. Atiku Abubakar’s legacy-as a unifier, builder, and patriot-is deeply etched in the consciousness of millions of Nigerians.” The former Vice President vowed not to be distracted by “political jesters masquerading as patriots,” stressing the urgency of national rescue and rebuilding.

