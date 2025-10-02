Atiku Abubakar Rejects Claims of Stepping Down Ahead of 2027 Elections

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has firmly denied suggestions that he intends to step aside for another contender in the build-up to Nigeria’s 2027 presidential elections.

In a statement released on Thursday by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku clarified that interpretations of his recent BBC Hausa Service interview were misleading and misrepresented. According to Ibe, both the original Hausa transcript and its English translation proved that Atiku never indicated any willingness to abandon his ambition for another aspirant.

The statement stressed:

“After a thorough review of both the video and transcripts of the interview – in the original Hausa and the English translation – it is evident that at no point did the former Vice President expressly state, suggest, or even imply that he intends to step down for anyone.

“What Atiku Abubakar clearly and unambiguously said was that young people, as well as other prospective presidential aspirants, are free to enter the contest. He further stressed that if a young candidate were to emerge through a competitive primary, he would readily support such a candidate without any hesitation.”





Atiku, often referred to as Waziri Adamawa, has consistently emphasized youth inclusion in politics. He remarked that if a younger aspirant emerges victorious during the primaries, he would willingly support and mentor such a person, reflecting his commitment to nurturing future leaders.

He said during the interview:

“If I run for office, and a young man defeats me, I will accept that. The party we have joined now prioritises youth and women.”

However, his team cautioned against what it described as “mischief” in the interpretation of his remarks. “While interpretative journalism is a legitimate aspect of reporting, stretching interpretation to the point of mischief is unacceptable and must not be encouraged,” Ibe maintained.

okay.ng reports that the speculation around Atiku’s possible withdrawal had stirred significant political debates, especially within opposition party circles. His reaffirmation now sets the tone for a more competitive race ahead of the 2027 elections.