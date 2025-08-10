Atiku Abubakar Postpones ADC Membership Formalities Amid Speculation of Jonathan’s Presidential Ambitions

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has indefinitely delayed his plan to formally collect his membership card from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), stirring political intrigue as rumors circulate about former President Goodluck Jonathan’s potential entry into the 2027 presidential race.

Atiku, who parted ways with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after a prolonged internal struggle, was expected to mark his official defection to ADC with a membership card collection ceremony in his hometown of Jada, Adamawa State. However, sources reveal the slated event for August 6 was quietly postponed without public explanation.

Insiders in ADC confirm that talks with Jonathan about a presidential run are ongoing. ADC’s Adamawa State chairman, Shehu Yohana, disclosed that Atiku has rescheduled his formal entry to mid-August or possibly September, adding that the former vice president is waiting for some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors reportedly planning to defect to ADC before proceeding.

The internal dynamics of ADC have become tense, with factional disputes reportedly fueled by a power struggle between Atiku and former Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi. A senior ADC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed Obi’s faction controls much of ADC’s southern structures, presenting a challenge to Atiku’s presidential ambitions and predicting a possible defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) by Atiku if the situation persists.





Moreover, ADC sources disclose ongoing efforts to woo former President Jonathan, who has expressed dissatisfaction with PDP’s internal politics. The party claims Jonathan does not intend to contest under PDP but may embrace ADC as a platform to contest in 2027.

Despite speculations, Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, dismissed claims that the delay in membership formalities signals retreat, reaffirming Atiku’s commitment to democracy and welcoming competition from rivals including Jonathan and Obi.

There are also allegations that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is working behind the scenes to destabilize ADC, fearing Atiku is the strongest challenger to APC in 2027. The ADC leadership vows to resist such interference as they prepare to challenge the incumbency.

okay.ng reports that ADC’s internal struggles and political maneuvers continue to deepen as Nigeria approaches a pivotal election season with multiple opposition players positioning themselves strategically.