Atiku Abubakar Demands Urgent Transport Sector Reform After Abuja-Kaduna Train Derailment

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to take decisive action to reform the country’s transport system following the derailment of a passenger train on the Abuja-Kaduna route earlier this week.

The accident, which occurred on Tuesday morning at Jere town, caused several carriages to overturn, sparking panic among passengers. According to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), six passengers sustained injuries, though no fatalities were recorded.

In a statement released on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, Atiku said the incident had once again exposed deep-rooted safety lapses in the nation’s railway system.

“I am deeply concerned about the derailment of the Abuja-Kaduna train on Tuesday, which resulted in injuries to at least 14 passengers. It is a relief that there were no fatalities, but this incident underscores the urgent need for action,” he stated.





The former Vice President also called on the Federal Government to ensure transparency in providing updates about the incident. He emphasized that accountability, combined with stronger safety measures, would help rebuild public trust in the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

“We need transparent updates and a commitment to strengthening safety protocols that will restore public confidence in our rail infrastructure system,” Atiku added.

Transportation Minister, Said Alkali, confirmed that a federal committee has been established to investigate the derailment. The committee will also make recommendations to prevent future occurrences and enhance operational efficiency across the country’s rail network.

okay.ng reports that officials from the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau have deployed a go-team to the accident site to collect evidence, engage stakeholders, and begin a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident.





This derailment comes amid concerns over the safety of the Abuja-Kaduna rail line, which has in the past faced incidents of attacks and disruptions, raising questions about the sustainability of the nation’s rail infrastructure.