ASUU Warns of Imminent Strike, Demands Urgent Action from Federal Government

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a stern warning to the Federal Government, urging immediate intervention to forestall a fresh wave of strikes in public universities across the country.

In a statement signed by its National President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, the union said it had been “pushed to the wall” by the government’s failure to resolve lingering issues affecting Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

Prof. Piwuna referenced recent comments by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who asserted that “not again ever in this country will ASUU or tertiary institutions, trade unions, teachers, lecturers go on strike.” According to Alausa, the government plans to prevent further industrial action through “dialogue, maintaining a good relationship with union heads, and meeting the demands of the unions.”

While acknowledging the minister’s optimism, ASUU stressed that words alone would not suffice, pointing to the dire working and living conditions of lecturers nationwide.

“Feelers across campuses indicate that lecturers in Nigerian public universities are, to put it mildly, not happy. They teach students on empty stomachs. They conduct research in libraries and laboratories bereft of essential electronic and physical journals, books, chemicals, and reagents. They engage with communities and agencies in rickety cars while encumbered by utility bills, children’s fees, house rents, family upkeep, and a legion of other unmet responsibilities,” the statement read.





ASUU lamented that Nigerian universities were often criticised for producing “unemployable graduates” despite inadequate funding and neglect by successive governments. “Our members feel forgotten, shamed, and demoralised by past and present governments,” the statement added.

Highlighting its long-standing advocacy for respect for collective bargaining, the union cited International Labour Organisation Conventions No. 98 of 1949 and No. 154 of 1981, accusing the government of failing to honour agreements. It expressed frustration over the stalled renegotiation of the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement, despite a draft agreement submitted by the Yayale Ahmed committee in December 2024.

The union criticised selective implementation of agreements, neglect of core issues like university autonomy, and what it described as government tokenism. It also condemned the return of the Acting Vice Chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education despite alleged irregularities in her academic promotions.

“For the umpteenth time, ASUU invites all genuine patriots to prevail on Nigeria’s Federal and State Governments to address all lingering labour issues in the Nigerian University System to avert another looming industrial crisis. Nigerian academics are tired of governments’ excuses,” it concluded.





okay.ng reports that the union also took a swipe at the recently proposed “Diaspora Bridge” initiative, questioning how returning academics could thrive without addressing the underlying systemic failures.