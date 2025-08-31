ASUU Expresses Frustration Over Federal Government’s Delay on 2009 Agreement Review

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has once again voiced deep frustration at what it describes as the Federal Government’s prolonged inaction concerning the demands of university lecturers.

The latest development centers on the long-standing 2009 agreement, which ASUU insists must be reviewed to reflect the current realities of the education sector and improve the welfare of its members.

According to ASUU, it is no longer satisfied with mere promises, stressing that concrete steps must be taken. The Federal Government, through the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, confirmed last Thursday that a high-level technical committee, led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Abel Enitan, was working on a final draft proposal to present to the union.

“We’ve decided on a counter-proposal to them. We now close by setting up a high-level technical team to clean up our proposal, come with a clean document,” Alausa told journalists during a press briefing.





ASUU National President, Chris Piwuna, reacting to the government’s announcement, said lecturers were no longer willing to wait indefinitely. “I truly hope they will come up with something tangible. Our members are tired of words and no action,” he stated.

The 2009 agreement remains the last comprehensive pact signed between both parties. ASUU’s demand for its review highlights critical areas such as improved remuneration, better working conditions, and enhanced funding for tertiary education in Nigeria.

okay.ng reports that the latest standoff could trigger another wave of industrial tension if the Federal Government fails to meet the expectations of the union.