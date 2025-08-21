ASUU Dismisses Federal Government Loan Scheme, Demands Fulfilment of 2009 Agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rejected the Federal Government’s recently introduced loan package for workers in tertiary institutions, describing it as misplaced and inadequate to address the sector’s pressing challenges.

Speaking during a press briefing in Jos, Plateau State, on Thursday, ASUU National President, Prof. Christopher Piwuna, declared that the “Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund” unveiled by the government two weeks ago was nothing short of a “poisoned chalice.”

The initiative, introduced by Education Minister Dr. Tunji Alausa, was presented as a direct response to the welfare and professional development needs of academic and non-academic staff across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

However, Piwuna stressed that lecturers and other staff do not require government loans, as many are already heavily indebted through cooperative societies. Instead, he emphasized that what workers need is the implementation of the renegotiated 2009 ASUU-FG agreement.





“Our members do not lack where to find loans; indeed, they are already deep in debt from such loans. What we need now is for government to sign our renegotiated agreement, which will improve our purchasing power and decrease our reliance on debts from cooperative societies,” he said.

The 2009 agreement, according to ASUU, covers conditions of service, university autonomy, academic freedom, proper funding of universities, and reforms in agencies like JAMB and NUC. Piwuna lamented that despite the submission of the Yayale Ahmed Report in February 2025, the government has continued to delay its implementation.

Warning of looming industrial action, the ASUU leader said, “Time is running out. We will no longer tolerate a situation where those who fought for the sustenance of the universities will be treated with such disdain.”

He also criticised the government for introducing a loan scheme while lecturers are still owed three and a half months’ salaries. “Government should use the money set aside for the loans to defray our withheld salaries,” he added.





ASUU has announced plans to hold rallies across campuses next week as part of its protest against the policy.

The union further urged Nigerians to prevail on government not to push them into another round of strike, while highlighting the significance of “collective bargaining agreements (CBA)” as a principle the Federal Government must honour.

“Trust has been destroyed by government, it is, therefore, up to them to regain it to avert any strike,” Piwuna concluded.

okay.ng reports that ASUU’s National Executive Council will make a decisive resolution after the planned government meeting scheduled for August 28, 2025.