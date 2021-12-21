ASUU accuses FG of blackmail, postpones strike action

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the Federal Government of blackmail and propaganda.

The union said this in a statement signed by its president, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, on Monday following the expiration of its three-week notice to commence strike action.

According to Osodeke, the Federal Government had failed to address all the issues raised in the 2009 agreement.

“NEC was worried by the spirited efforts of government agents to reduce the demands of ASUU to a regime of intermittent payment of watered-down revitalisation fund and release of distorted and grossly devalued Earned Academic Allowances,“ the statement reads partly.

“ASUU shall not relent in demanding improvement in the welfare and conditions of service of our members.

“However, we shall resist any attempt to blackmail the union and derail our patriotic struggle for a productive university system by official propaganda founded on tokenism and crumb-sharing.

“However, considering the ongoing intervention and consultation efforts, NEC resolved to review the situation at a later date with a view to deciding on the next line of action.”