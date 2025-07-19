Astronomer CEO, HR Chief Under Probe After Viral Kiss Cam Moment at Coldplay Concert

U.S. software company Astronomer has launched a formal internal investigation following a viral video that appears to show its CEO, Andy Byron, and Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, sharing an intimate moment during a Coldplay concert.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the pair were featured on the stadium’s “kiss cam”, a popular concert and sports event segment where cameras pan to audience members, encouraging couples to kiss for the crowd.

In the now-widely circulated video, Byron and Cabot were seen swaying together with arms wrapped around each other. As the camera zoomed in on them, they appeared startled and quickly broke their embrace, triggering speculation across social media platforms.

Okay.ng reports that the moment sparked widespread conversation about workplace relationships, with questions raised regarding professional boundaries and leadership accountability.





Responding to the growing online chatter, Astronomer issued a public statement via X (formerly Twitter), distancing the company from the incident and confirming that no other employees were present at the event.

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding,” the statement read. “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.”

The company clarified that Alyssa Stoddard, another executive whose name had surfaced in online speculation, was not at the concert and had no connection to the video.

Astronomer further stated that its Board of Directors has initiated a formal probe into the matter and promised transparency once more facts are established.





“Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video,” the statement continued. “Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect.”

As of Friday, both Byron and Cabot have remained silent publicly. It remains unclear whether the company’s investigation could result in disciplinary action or other internal measures.