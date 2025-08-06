News

ASR Africa, Renewed Hope Initiative Deliver Lifeline to Adamawa Flood Victims

By Yusuf Abubakar
The ASR Africa Initiative, in partnership with the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), has provided crucial support to hundreds of families devastated by recent flooding in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The flood, which swept through several communities, left behind a trail of destruction—claiming lives, washing away homes, and displacing scores of residents. In response, relief packages including food items and essential materials were distributed to vulnerable households as an immediate measure to ease their suffering.

Dr. Ubon Udoh, Managing Director of ASR Africa, led the distribution on ground, reiterating the foundation’s enduring commitment to humanitarian response.

“We are here as proud partners of the Renewed Hope Initiative because we share a common vision of uplifting people, restoring dignity, and offering relief when it’s needed most,” Dr. Udoh said. “I bring the condolences and solidarity of our Executive Chairman, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, and assure the people of Adamawa of our continued support.”

As part of a broader recovery effort, Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice President and founder of the Renewed Hope Initiative, announced a ₦500 million intervention fund to support rebuilding efforts across flood-impacted areas.

“These funds will aid in rebuilding lives, homes, and communities,” she stated. “The food relief provided today is a generous donation from Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, Executive Chairman of BUA Group, through his foundation, ASR Africa.”

The emotional toll of the disaster was evident in the voices of those affected. Mr. Zakina Zira Diri, a resident of Shagari, recounted his family’s tragedy:

“As we ran for safety, my 14-year-old daughter was swept away by the floodwaters. This support reminds us we are not forgotten.”

In Moddire, Fatima Abdul Rasaq expressed gratitude for the intervention:

“I want to sincerely thank the First Lady, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, and BUA Group for standing with us during this painful time.”

The joint effort by ASR Africa and RHI underscores the power of public-private collaboration in times of crisis. As climate-related disasters increase in frequency, the need for resilient partnerships like this one becomes ever more urgent.

EFCC Boss Olukoyede Denies Role in Alleged NNPCL GCEO Resignation Drama
EFCC Targets Abandoned Estates in Abuja, Links Properties to Corrupt Civil Servants

