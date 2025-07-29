ASR Africa Concludes Fourth Mentorship Programme Cycle at Babcock University, Empowers Female Students for Post-Graduation Success

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has successfully wrapped up the fourth edition of its flagship three-month mentorship programme at Babcock University, marking another milestone in its mission to empower young women across Africa through tailored mentorship and development initiatives.

The closeout ceremony, held on the university campus, celebrated the achievements of female mentees drawn from various disciplines who participated in the structured mentorship that began on May 27, 2025. The programme was specially designed to support female students approaching graduation, equipping them with essential life and professional skills to ease their transition into the world beyond academia.

In his keynote remarks, Dr. Ubon Udoh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ASR Africa, described the initiative as a powerful tool to instill clarity, confidence, and purpose in students as they prepare for life’s next chapter.

“We are proud of the remarkable growth displayed by the mentees throughout this journey. This programme is more than a mentorship series; it is a platform to prepare these young women for leadership and impact in their respective fields,” Dr. Udoh said as he presented awards to participants. He also commended the management of Babcock University for seamlessly integrating the programme into its extracurricular schedule, a move he said reflects the institution’s values of excellence, integrity, and service.





Throughout the three-month engagement, the mentees were immersed in group sessions and one-on-one coaching with mentors drawn from a diverse range of professional sectors including public policy, media advocacy, entrepreneurship, mental health, and purpose-driven leadership. The mentorship sessions were complemented by hands-on training in career planning, time management, financial literacy, and self-leadership, equipping participants with practical tools for both personal and career development.

The closeout ceremony served not just as a celebration of the mentees’ accomplishments, but also as a reflection on the transformational impact of the initiative, with students and mentors sharing inspiring feedback about the growth and breakthroughs experienced during the course.

This edition follows a growing list of successful campus-based programmes delivered by ASR Africa across the continent. Previous beneficiaries include the Federal College of Education (Technical) in Gusau, Alqalam University in Katsina State, and the University of Zambia (UNZA), as the organization continues to scale its commitment to education, mentorship, and youth development.