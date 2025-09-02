Sport

Asisat Oshoala Set for Al Hilal Switch After Completing Medicals in Saudi Arabia

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, has officially landed in Saudi Arabia as she closes in on a big transfer move from Bay FC of the United States to Saudi Women’s League giants, Al Hilal.

Oshoala, who joined Bay FC in February 2024 from Spanish powerhouse Barcelona, is now set to begin a new chapter after just 18 months in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). According to multiple reports, the Nigerian forward arrived on Monday night for medical examinations with Al Hilal after both clubs agreed on terms.

“Bay FC and Al Hilal reached an agreement on an undisclosed transfer fee, and Oshoala is now in Saudi Arabia ahead of a medical scheduled for tonight (Monday),” a source revealed.

The six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year was notably absent from Bay FC’s squad that lost 2-1 to Angel City on Monday, further fueling speculations of her imminent exit.

Oshoala, who turned 30 earlier this year, scored eight goals in 38 appearances for Bay FC but gradually saw her role reduced over the past season. Her move now marks another milestone in her illustrious career that has spanned clubs in Nigeria, Europe, Asia, and the United States.

She was also part of the Super Falcons team that clinched their record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco last year.

okay.ng reports that Oshoala’s arrival at Al Hilal is expected to strengthen the club’s attacking options as Saudi Arabia continues its push to invest heavily in women’s football.

