Arsenal Edge Manchester United 1-0 in Premier League Opener

Arsenal began their Premier League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Manchester United, as Mikel Arteta’s side set their sights on finally lifting the league title after three consecutive second-place finishes.

The game at the Emirates saw United start with energy and intensity, but it was the Gunners who struck early. In the 13th minute, Riccardo Calafiori rose highest inside the box to nod home a Declan Rice corner.

The well-taken header turned out to be the decisive moment of the match, as Arsenal defended their slim lead with resilience.

United, who are aiming to bounce back from last season’s disappointing 15th-place finish, came closest to equalising in the second half when Bryan Mbeumo’s header forced a sharp save from Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Despite pushing forward in the latter stages, the Red Devils were unable to break down the home side’s defense.

For Arteta’s men, the narrow win signals intent in their title pursuit. Arsenal will look to build momentum when they host Leeds United in their next league outing.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will aim for an early response as they travel to face Fulham.

Yusuf Abubakar, Born in the mid-’90s, a recipient of various meritorious awards, a passionate entrepreneur, an advocate of good governance, a toast master and a patriotic Nigerian.
