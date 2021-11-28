Armed men attack Jos prison

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday attacked Jos Correctional Centre, in Plateau State.

Okay.ng gathered that the armed men stormed the facility and fired gunshots sporadically but security operatives are currently addressing the situation.

The spokesperson of the Plateau state police command, Gabriel Ogaba, confirmed the incident to Okay.ng on Sunday evening.

He said: “Yes, some gunmen attacked the prison today.

“We are currently on top of the situation.”

More to come…