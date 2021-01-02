Arewa twitter dragged for keeping mute on Dangote’s b**t video

The southern twitter is currently dragging Arewa Twitter heavily for keeping mute on Dangote’s relationship issue.

Recall that, Okay.ng reports how a lady Bea Lewis claimed she dated Dangote last year and even shared their selfie.

Hours later, another lady who claims to be his current girlfriend shares a video of the billionaire, and unfortunately, the video exposed part of his ass. However, Arewa Twitter didn’t say anything about the issue.

The Arewa twitter consists of the Northerners who are mainly Muslims and are keen on showing extremism whenever a religious issue comes up. But this time, they’ve all kept mute as if they don’t know what’s happening.

As such, other Twitter users have blasted them for keeping quiet. They recall the time when a Nollywood actress, Rahama Sadau shows her back in a photo and she was heavily dragged by the Northerners.

Check out some tweets below;

However, an Arewa Twitter influencer with the username, AM_Saleem has stood for Dangote claiming that photo and video are photoshopped.