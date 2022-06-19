APPLY: NITDA calls for Application to iHatch Incubation Programme Cohort II

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), through its subsidiary, the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI) in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is opening applications for the second cohort of the iHatch Startup Incubation Programme.

This is in further consolidation of NITDA’s commitment to sustaining the promotion and growth of Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a digital Nigeria.

The iHatch programme is aimed at increasing the number of Innovation-Driven Enterprises by Nigerian youths and serving as one of the driving forces to place Nigeria as a leading entrepreneurial country in Africa.

The first cohort of the iHatch startup incubation programme, which is ongoing at the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) Abuja, Nigeria, is expected to end in July 2022.

The iHatch is a 5-month free intensive incubation programme designed to help Nigerian entrepreneurs refine their business ideas through a series of coaching, lectures, and bootcamps to generate scalable company models in the country.

Benefits

Startups will receive free online/offline interactive lectures with experienced mentors, free workspace, mentorship meetings with tech professionals, pitch deck enhancement, and networking opportunities during this programme.

Therefore, ONDI is calling for applications from eligible individuals/groups with an innovative business plan, product, or prototype that would help solve national problems across all sectors as well as prosperity for the country.

How to apply

Are you interested in participating in the iHatch Incubation Programme? Apply before the deadline on Saturday, July 16, 2022.