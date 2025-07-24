APPLY: Fidelity Bank Unveils Digital Empowerment Program for 100 Nigerian SMEs

Fidelity Bank Plc has unveiled the Fidelity SME Empowerment Program (FSEP), a bold initiative aimed at equipping 100 SMEs across the country with free access to advanced digital tools and strategic business support.

Announced as part of the bank’s 2025 World SME Day activities, the FSEP initiative targets growth-ready entrepreneurs, offering them a robust package that includes a desktop POS system, ERPRev software, receipt printer, barcode scanner, and inventory management tools, alongside business training, branding, onboarding, and six months of technical support — all at no cost.

According to the bank, the program is designed to boost productivity, improve business operations, and ensure long-term sustainability for selected SMEs in today’s increasingly digital economy.

Osita Ede, Divisional Head, Product Development at Fidelity Bank Plc, emphasized the bank’s commitment to SME growth and innovation, saying:

“Studies have shown the exponential growth SMEs can achieve through digitalisation. As Nigeria’s leading SME partner, we are walking the talk by providing free digital toolkits to our customers. This aligns with our mission to help individuals grow, businesses thrive, and economies prosper.”





Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply through the official portal. The application process is open to SMEs from all sectors, with a focus on businesses that show strong potential for digital integration and scalability.

Beyond digital tools, Fidelity Bank continues to lead in SME development through its dedicated SME Hub in Gbagada, Lagos, regular masterclasses, and mentoring sessions — including a recent one led by the bank’s CEO, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, focused on empowering female entrepreneurs.

Recognized for its innovation and customer-focused services, Fidelity Bank currently serves over 9.1 million customers through digital platforms, 255 branches nationwide, and its UK subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.