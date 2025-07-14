APPLY: CDCFIB Opens 2025 Recruitment Portal for Civil Defence, Immigration, and Fire Services

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has officially announced the commencement of its 2025 recruitment exercise for Nigeria’s four major paramilitary services.

According to the notice released by the Board, interested applicants can apply online beginning today, July 14, 2025, by visiting the official portal at https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng. The application deadline is August 4, 2025.

Eligibility Requirements

To be considered for recruitment, applicants must:

Be Nigerian citizens by birth

Be between 18 and 35 years old

Meet the minimum height requirement (1.65m for males, 1.60m for females)

Have no criminal record

How to Apply

Applicants are expected to follow five key steps:





Select your preferred service, highest qualification, and available openings, then proceed to the application form. Provide your National Identification Number (NIN) and phone number for identification. Fill in personal information and upload required documents, ensuring each file is no more than 100kb and in JPEG or PNG format. Submit your educational history and upload relevant certificates. Review and submit your application. Applicants can print a slip as proof of submission, which will also be emailed.

Required Documents include:

Birth Certificate

NIN Slip

Indigene Letter

Educational Certificates

The CDCFIB emphasized that the application process is completely free and warned applicants to beware of fraudulent schemes.

Okay.ng reports that this recruitment drive covers openings in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

For updates, applicants are advised to follow the official CDCFIB channels on social media and check www.cdcfib.gov.ng.