Apple Announces September 9 Event with “Awe Dropping” Tagline

Apple has officially announced a new launch event for Tuesday, September 9, 2025, with the tagline “Awe dropping”.
The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino, and will be streamed globally.
The teaser image features Apple’s iconic logo glowing in fiery blue and yellow hues, sparking speculation among tech enthusiasts about the innovations Apple plans to unveil.
Traditionally, September events have been reserved for the company’s flagship product announcements, and this year is expected to follow suit with the debut of the iPhone 16 lineup.
What to expect at the September 9, 2025 event
- iPhone 17 lineup: This event is anticipated to feature the latest iPhones, including the standard iPhone 17, Pro, and Pro Max models. A new ultra-thin “iPhone Air” could also be introduced, replacing the “Plus” model in the lineup. Rumored upgrades include design and camera improvements, ProMotion displays for all models, and A19 chips.
- Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3: Apple is likely to refresh its smartwatch line, potentially adding new health features like blood pressure tracking.
- AirPods Pro 3: A new version of the AirPods Pro is expected to be announced.
- Other potential announcements: Other possible hardware reveals include an updated Apple TV 4K, a refreshed HomePod mini, and AirTag 2.