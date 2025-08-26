Apple Announces September 9 Event with “Awe Dropping” Tagline

Apple has officially announced a new launch event for Tuesday, September 9, 2025, with the tagline “Awe dropping”.

The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino, and will be streamed globally.

The teaser image features Apple’s iconic logo glowing in fiery blue and yellow hues, sparking speculation among tech enthusiasts about the innovations Apple plans to unveil.

Traditionally, September events have been reserved for the company’s flagship product announcements, and this year is expected to follow suit with the debut of the iPhone 16 lineup.





The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup and other new hardware during the online-streamed keynote.

What to expect at the September 9, 2025 event