Appeal Court Rules FRSC Cannot Seize Licences or Vehicles Without Legal Justification

The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri has ruled that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) does not have the legal authority to seize drivers’ licences, vehicles, or related documents without lawful justification.

The verdict, delivered in Appeal No: CA/OW/199/2022, was filed by the FRSC, its Corps Marshal, and an officer identified only by Uniform No. COSS 35, as the 1st to 3rd appellants. The appeal challenged an earlier ruling of the High Court of Abia State in favour of Dr. Emmanuel Ugochukwu Shebbs, the respondent in the matter.

A panel of justices, Amina Audi Wambai, M. Lawal Abubakar, and Ntong F. Ntong, unanimously upheld the High Court’s judgment that the FRSC violated Shebbs’ fundamental human rights by unlawfully confiscating his driver’s licence during an incident in Umuahia in 2020.

The court, however, reduced the monetary compensation awarded to Shebbs from ₦30 million to ₦10 million, which covers both general and exemplary damages.





According to the case details, the event unfolded during the COVID-19 lockdown, when FRSC officers stopped Dr. Shebbs along Bende Road in the Abia State capital.

After an initial inspection of his car reportedly found no issues, the officers allegedly demanded a bribe. When he refused, they carried out a second inspection, accused him of having a worn-out tyre, and confiscated his driver’s licence while issuing a ₦3,000 booking.

Rather than pay the fine, Dr. Shebbs sought redress through the court, arguing that the FRSC’s actions were both unlawful and abusive, violating his rights under Nigerian law.