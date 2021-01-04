Apostle Suleman releases 38 Prophecies about 2021

Renowned Nigerian pastor, Apostle Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has released some powerful prophecies about the year 2021.

Speaking during the crossover service of his church Suleman predicted some happenings in Nigeria, some African countries and the world at large.

He predicted a fire outbreak in the Igboland, the death of a prominent social media influencer and tribal crisis in Nigeria.

See the full list below:

1. Fire outbreak in the eastern part of Nigeria.

2. Covid 19 casualties not as worse as expected.

3. I see people protesting against police.

4. Black day in Aso Rock.

5. Foreign Society intervening in National crisis.

6. Serious conspiracy against Prof, Osinbajo.

7. I see a liquor company losing staff.

8.Saudi Arabia will experience an attack.

9. New faction of Terrorist breaking out of Boko Haram.

10. House of horror (Where kidnappers’ victims are kept) expose.

11. Terrorism sponsor in Nigeria nabbed.

12. A renown social media influencer loses life.

13. Music industry needs prayer against restriction and ban.

14. A king dethroned.

15. Warri (Delta Sate), a day of horror (Prayer needed).

16. Joseph Biden’s health needs urgent attention.

17. Collapsed Bridge (Let’s pray for preservation).

18. CBN be alert. I see fire outbreak.

19.A year of great revival for Christians.

20 I see Cows fighting their owners.

21. Politicians to be jailed. (Nigeria).

22. Ghana to have major economic crisis.

23.I see pirates kidnapping in Ghana.

24. Togo to mourn a leader.

25. Train going off the rail but crisis averted.

26. Niger Delta to mourn a great leader.

27. Northerners to turn against leadership.

28. CNN to have major crisis.

29. I see family of a veteran Yoruba musician crying over his demise.

30.I see Ebola return but not in Nigeria.

31. Agricultural boom and constant rains.

32 Inter-tribal crisis (Nigeria), prayers needed.

33. Let’s seriously pray against a plane crash.

34. Power to leave the North.

35. U.K Prime Minister needs to pray over his health.

36.I see influx of strangers (Nigeria border).

37. Major TV Channel burgled and razed down with fire.

38.Divine intervention for a Nigeria Footballer.